LBA Hospitality Reaches Two Milestones celebrating 50 Years in the hotel industry and 100 Hotels to Start the New Year

DOTHAN, Ala., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced they have reached two exciting milestones in the company's history. They are celebrating 50 years in the industry and with the recent addition of five new third-party management contracts, LBA Hospitality now manages 100 hotels across the Southeast United States and now into the Northeast area of the country. The five new hotels being managed by LBA Hospitality are:

LBA Hospitality - 50 Years - 100 Hotels (PRNewswire)

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Patuxent River located in Lexington Park, MD

TownePlace Suites by Marriott located in Goldsboro, NC

Residence Inn by Marriott located in Savannah at the Airport, GA

Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites located in Chattanooga, TN

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lookout Mountain located in Chattanooga, TN

"We have grown by the mantra that we only want to be as big as we can be good," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "Our focus has always been on taking care of the associates and the guest and growth would happen organically. We have been fortunate to partner with some great ownership groups and these most recent additions with BPR Properties and Cherry Cove Hospitality are a testament to that. In addition to the milestone of 100 hotels under management, this is also LBA's 50th year in the hospitality business. I believe that staying grounded in our principles has paved the way for our success and will allow us to continue to grow for the next 50 years."

At LBA Hospitality, the mantra ascribed many years ago still applies today – "we stand out because of what is inside!" The company culture is what separates LBA from the rest and it starts with its people. The growth of the company and tenure of the company is being celebrated by the company's 2,600 associates in 12 states. LBA's teams are curated with people who love what they do and they hire leaders who honor teamwork and respect each other. The company is a trusted and respected management team because of its people. LBA Hospitality consistently ranks as one of the top hotel management companies in the country, with affiliations with the top brands including Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Best Western.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

judyc@lbaproperties.com

LBA Hospitality (PRNewsfoto/LBA Hospitality) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LBA Hospitality