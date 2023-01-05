MANNY HALLEY PRODUCTION ANNOUNCES ORIGINAL TV SERIES, "ANGEL" AIRING ON PARAMOUNT/ VIACOM'S BET NETWORK ON JANUARY 5TH, 2023

Starring EFRANGELIZ MEDINA, ELISE NEAL, MC LYTE, IYANA HALLEY, MALCOLM D KELLEY, OLIVEA MORTON AND AIDEN PRICE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Manny Halley Production announced its latest partnership with Paramount/ VIACOM's BET PLUS to release its highly-acclaimed drama ANGEL; directed by Jamal Hill (Deuces, Lace A Holiday Chance) and written by Yolanda Halley and Manny Halley (A Holiday Chance, Wayward). The series stars Efrangeliz Medina, (American Horror Stories; Selena the Series), SIya (Deuces, Follow Me) Mc Lyte (Queen of the South; Partners in Rhyme), Malcolm D Kelley, (Insecure, Dutch) , Elise Neal (The Black Hamptons), by Iyana Halley (Beast, This is Us) Olivea Morton (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Aiden Price (The Knife).

ANGEL follows Efrangeliz Medina as the lead protagonist Angel, a teen who is determined to escape her abusive guardian Teresa played by Elise Neal. Angel warms the hearts of viewers as she humbly steps up to care for her three foster sisters Sheree played by Iyana Halley, Milk played by Olivea Morton and Rain played by Aiden Price. Angel finds herself in the concrete jungle surrounded by animals. Diamond played by Siya and Dutch played by Malcolm D Kelley attempts to show Angel the ways of the streets, but her arrogance and lack of experience gets in her way. With no money, nowhere to live and pursued by Detective Monroe played by Mc Lyte, Angel's only choice is to become a beast.

Angel marks Efrangeliz's first breakout role as a lead in a series.

Black Film calls the series fun, gritty, down to earth with the realities of life. Every turn seems to teach Angel a lesson, if she's willing to take it.

Check out the trailer here and be sure to tune in to BET to watch the first episode on January 5th, 2023.

CONTACT: Ariana Drummond, Ariana@kreativeapproachproductions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Manny Halley Production