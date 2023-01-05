Indigo Ag and ISAOSA partner to bring innovative microbial technology for increased nutrient use efficiency to Mexico

The parties have entered into a letter of intent for an exclusive distribution agreement that would enable ISAOSA to bring Indigo 30 to Mexican corn growers from 2024

Results from multiple trials using Indigo 30 in conjunction with existing ISAOSA fertilizer products demonstrate increased nutrient use efficiency improving crop yield

Novel formulation enables Indigo 30 to be directly mixed with fertilizer expanding the window of application of the product for farmers

BOSTON and GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, Inc., a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, and ISAOSA, the leading fertilizer distributor in Mexico, today announced plans to bring Indigo's innovative microbial technology to Mexican corn growers for the first time.

(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag)

Indigo 30, which is part of Indigo's biotrinsic™ portfolio of microbial products, has been proven to increase crop yields of corn. The novel formulation will – for the first time – enable Indigo 30 to be directly mixed with fertilizer, which significantly expands the window of application of the product for farmers. Commercial launch is planned for the first half of 2024 following completion of the registration process.

With a collection of more than 36,000 microbial strains, Indigo has established itself as a global leader in harnessing the potential of plant microbiome for growers around the world to improve yields whilst reducing the use of other inputs. This contributes to increased grower profitability and a better environment.

Indigo and ISAOSA have entered into a letter of intent to reflect the proposed partnership, with plans to enter into a formal agreement in 2023. Under the proposed agreement, ISAOSA would be the exclusive distributor for Indigo 30 in Mexico and will add the product to its fertilizer portfolio to further enhance performance for growers. The two companies have conducted various trials over the past 2 years which have demonstrated significant yield improvements through the combination of Indigo 30 with existing ISAOSA products.

Commenting on today's announcement, Georg Goeres, Global Commercial Biologicals Licensing Lead for Indigo Ag said: "We are delighted to have formed this partnership with ISAOSA. The results of multiple trials have demonstrated significant yield improvements for corn growers. This novel formulation, which is incredibly hard to achieve, enables Indigo 30 to be directly mixed with fertilizer for the first time. This significantly broadens the window of application for the farmers as well as creating new market opportunities for Indigo to work with fertilizer producers. We are excited to be working with ISAOSA to launch Indigo 30 in 2024 as well as exploring other opportunities to extend our partnership."

Stefan Strietzel, ISAOSA's Managing Director said: "We are very pleased to develop new technologies in partnership with Indigo Ag to enhance our portfolio with innovative products, that help farmers to increase yields and are in line with our drive for sustainability in Mexican agriculture."

About Indigo Ag , Inc.

Indigo Ag, Inc. improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. The company's scientific discoveries and digital platforms benefit stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem, including tens of thousands of growers across millions of acres. Working across the supply chain, Indigo is furthering its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. In 2019, the company launched 'Indigo Carbon' – a scientifically backed program that provides growers with a new revenue stream in the form of verified agricultural carbon credits. Indigo Agriculture is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Basel, Switzerland with operations in Germany, Hungary, Ukraine and Turkey.

About ISAOSA

ISAOSA privately owned and established in 1996 in Guadalajara, Mexico is the leading fertilizer distributor with a market share of approximately 25% of the import volume of Mexico. The company operates an effective logistic infrastructure in the main ports of the country including blending facilities and attends a vast nationwide network of dealers and farmers through a technically well-trained field force of close to 70 persons. ISAOSA is constantly developing new technologies for an ever more sustainable agriculture and to offer an integral nutrition program creating value for the farmer by achieving higher yields and better quality.

