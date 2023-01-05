Aromyx Launches Consumer-Facing Sensory Recommendation AI Technology at CES

Tech to Showcase Beer Recommendation Capabilities Based on Human Biological Responses at the Consumer Electronics Show, Venetian Expo Exhibit Hall – Tech West, Booth #53317

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) – Aromyx , a leading sensory science and data company that biologically replicates the human senses of taste and smell, today announced its consumer-facing product recommendation AI technology.

This technology suggests food, beverage, or fragrance products for consumers based on how a product's taste or smell matches an individual's own taste and smell affinities. It identifies the products that a consumer views positively or negatively, and matches them with profiled products that best meet their personal preferences. Unlike other recommendation algorithms, Aromyx's technology is based on human biological responses to taste and smell and AI, not mere inferences based on other people's purchasing behavior. This allows for personalized recommendations that are the basis for nuanced product comparisons and selections.

How it works:

Aromyx conducts lab screening and analysis to objectively measure how a product's taste or smell would be perceived by the customers' target audience.

Using the laboratory and data analysis results, Aromyx builds a custom consumer-facing interface to access the customers' extensive product profile database that they then use to query shoppers in search of recommendations for products they will love.

The interface queries consumers. Whether in-person or online, shoppers answer a series of questions about their taste and scent preferences. Their responses provide the basis for the product recommendations.

"Why guess what consumers will like when you can know? Curating your consumers' decision set can mean the difference between a shopper's confident purchase vs. their abandoning the intended purchase. Our sensory science helps retailers make data-driven product recommendations that leverage our unique insights about human taste and smell," said Elise Kern, Senior Vice President, Data and Insights, Aromyx. "For the first time, consumers can receive food, beverage and perfume recommendations based on objective measurements of taste and smell that match their individual preferences and discover products they may not have otherwise."

About Aromyx

Aromyx has re-engineered sensory-based consumer choice. Using human olfactory and taste receptors to objectively offer unbiased taste and smell insights, Aromyx has brought these senses into the digital realm. This data is leveraged to solve product development challenges including: sugar and alcohol reduction, ingredient replacement, and reformulations. This is all done without animal testing and no consumer panels are required to acquire insights about consumers. This technology has helped customers cut product development cycles and has the potential to provide confidence in eCommerce shopping, where flavored and scented product purchase decisions are made without the benefit of a live trial.

By enabling clear, reproducible digital profiles of smell and taste, Aromyx technology is disrupting a range of industries. Aromyx has over two dozen Fortune 500 customers in the U.S., Japan, China, and Europe, and is backed by institutional and corporate investors in each of those regions. Aromyx is based in Mountain View, California with regional representative offices in Asia and Europe. Learn more at http://www.aromyx.com .

Aromyx product recommendation technology uses sensory science to listen to consumer-reported taste and smell preferences. The result? A customized list of products they''ll love. (PRNewswire)

