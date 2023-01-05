Akima Subsidiary Shines at Noble Skywave 2022

Compass Point wins three awards in global high frequency radio competition

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Compass Point , earned top awards in the three-day Noble Skywave 2022 military-led High Frequency (HF) competition. The competition measures the number of HF contacts each team can make by voice, data, and distance. The Compass Point team at the Army Fort Huachuca HF Gateway Station in Arizona participates in the annual competition to test and strengthen their skills and expertise.

The competition is considered one of the world's most prestigious military-led HF competitions in the world.

The competition, hosted by the Canadian Armed Forces, is considered one of the world's most prestigious military-led HF competitions in the world. At Noble Skywave 2022, 429 military units from 13 nations around the world put their skills, knowledge, and speed to the test. Compass Point's team of elite subject matter experts demonstrated their excellence by winning first place in the United States, first place in the 400+ watt transmitting power category, and third overall.

The competition showcased skills that the Compass Point team hones year-round as they maintain and operate the Army HF Gateway Station located on Fort Huachuca, Arizona. The team runs specialized training sessions for military units from every branch of the military; these lab sessions often include HF radio troubleshooting, advanced training on new systems, or help with configuration and set-up. The Compass Point team also uses their extensive expertise to support military radio operators across the country by troubleshooting issues related to frequency, antennae angles, or best configuration for new radio technology.

"We're so proud of this hard-working team that is extremely passionate about what they do," said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima's Emerging Markets Group. "The knowledge and readiness this team displayed is essential for strengthening connectivity across the Army. This is a critical military mission and lifeline for communication, if and when needed."

