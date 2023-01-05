ADS Foundation Donates to The Nature Conservancy to Support Water Protection Efforts in Four States

HILLIARD, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries and the largest plastic recycler in North America, today announced a three-year, $500,000 gift from the ADS Foundation to The Nature Conservancy. The donation will aid in water conservation efforts in four states: California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

Specifically, the gift will support work to create water project demonstration sites, enhance freshwater resources, engage community stakeholders, forge equitable access to water, restore natural infrastructure, and foster potential volunteer employee engagement opportunities with ADS and other companies in those regions.

"The ADS Foundation is committed to protecting and enhancing the communities in which we work, and these four states are key regions where many of our employees call home," said Kevin Talley, president of the ADS Foundation. "At ADS, our reason is water, and we work to preserve it both through our stormwater management solutions and key donations such as this that can make an impact in our communities."

The Nature Conservancy, founded in the U.S. in 1951, has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. With more than a million members and the dedicated efforts of a diverse staff and over 400 scientists, The Nature Conservancy impacts conservation in 76 countries and territories, and advances conservation through policy, new technologies, groundbreaking partnerships and cutting-edge science.

"We are grateful for the investment the ADS Foundation is making in protecting water in these four important regions," said Michael Reuter, Midwest division director for The Nature Conservancy. "This gift will allow us to focus on outcomes such as watershed restoration, water protection, enhanced community engagement and access, and the right policies, strategies, and tools to forge resilient and healthy waters across the country."

ADS has a long-standing commitment to sustainability. The company manufactures plastic drainage pipe and stormwater solutions that capture, convey, store and recycled over 600 million pounds of plastic last year, turning the HDPE from recycled consumer and industrial products into innovative water-management solutions. In 2021, it was the largest HDPE plastics recycler in North America.

About the ADS Foundation

At Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS), we envision a world where recycling is a priority, clean water is available to everyone, and neighborhoods are not only growing, but thriving. This vision is the driving force of the ADS Foundation. Founded in 2020, the ADS Foundation is committed to partnering with organizations that are leading the way in preserving clean water, promoting recycling, and advancing quality of life for the underserved in our communities. To learn more about the ADS Foundation, go to www.adspipe.com/ads-foundation.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

