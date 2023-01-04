WirelessCar reaches 10 million connected cars worldwide

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a leading innovator of connected vehicle services, today announced a major milestone of reaching ten million connected cars in over 100 countries. Since its founding in 1999, WirelessCar has worked with many of the largest global automakers to develop, deliver and operate digital services worldwide.

Over the past twenty-plus years, WirelessCar has been an important part of the extensive mobility ecosystem. As the automotive industry continues to change at a rapid pace, WirelessCar has proven to be flexible and innovative, leading the charge towards automotive digitalization and realizing the true value of connected car services.

"WirelessCar is here to make a difference," said Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar. "Each new car validates our growth journey and shows that we evolve and bring innovation and scale to the future. With ten million safer, smarter and more sustainable connected cars, we showcase both for our customers and ourselves that we make all the difference today and are prepared for what is to come."

Since its very first customer, Volvo Cars, together with whom it launched emergency call and Volvo On Call in 2000, WirelessCar has grown steadily: in the number of connected cars, people, OEM customers, and impact. The benefits of this growth are directly realized in its collaboration with OEMs, as new insights make WirelessCar and its services even better.

Greg Geiselhart, WirelessCar's VP Sales & Marketing: "Reaching ten million connected cars across the world is no small feat. Over the years, we have overcome both technical and commercial challenges, large and small, to deliver robust and highly reliable services to our customers. We take that wealth of experience to benefit current and potential OEMs in launching best-in-class connected car services. Of course, we would not be where we are today without this collective knowledge from having ten million cars on the road!"

From a delivery and operational perspective, WirelessCar has proven to be a trusted partner when it comes to fulfilling its customers' requirements for scalability, availability and reliability 24/7/365.

"To manage over ten million vehicles across more than 100 markets, we constantly investigate new possibilities to be efficient in our deliveries," said Jessica Nymark, COO of WirelessCar. "This covers not only utilizing new technologies, but also optimizing our way of working as well as applying the knowledge we gain from our services in operation to continuously evolve them."

Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, WirelessCar's focus on technological innovation will become even more important.

"While scaling from zero to ten million vehicles we have led the industry through several technological shifts such as the adoption of public cloud, microservice architectures, modern IP communication protocols and mobile apps," said Tomas Carlfalk, CTO of WirelessCar. "On the journey to 100 million connected vehicles, we are already leading the way with our SaaS product offerings that enable OEMs to increase the speed of innovation of value-added, end user services."

CONTACT:

Noemi Kubiak

Press Contact

WirelessCar

Vädursgatan 6, 412 50 Göteborg

+46 765 200727

noemi.kubiak@wirelesscar.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/i/wirelesscar-reaches-ten-million-connected-cars,c3130453 Wirelesscar reaches ten million connected cars

View original content:

SOURCE WirelessCar