Trew Investing in New Technology Center at Southwest Ohio Headquarters

Automated material handling solutions provider receives JobsOhio grant to establish technology center, fuel innovation, and expand workforce

FAIRFIELD, Ohio , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trew, LLC announced it is expanding in Southwest Ohio. The automated materials handling solutions provider is establishing a technology center to fuel material handling solution innovation and create at least 75 new engineering jobs. Trew will receive up to $4 million in assistance with an R&D Grant from the state's private economic development corporation, JobsOhio.

Trew delivers intelligent automated material handling solutions for retail, e-commerce, distribution, and manufacturing clients enabling operations to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately. The grant allows Trew to accelerate investments in developing automation technologies, warehouse execution software, and to create a demonstration, testing, and training facility.

"Consumer preferences, the labor environment, and supply chain pressures continue to drive transformation and growth in the material handling industry," shared Alfred Rebello, Trew president and COO. "Our clients need innovations that fit their business and bring together process, technology, software, and people in a way that helps them thrive. The market is evolving quickly, and we are grateful for the state of Ohio's economic assistance to accelerate our plans."

Trew worked with several state and local partners, including JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, and REDI Cincinnati, to obtain support for assistance with the innovation and job-creating project. Trew chose Ohio for their technology center and investments due to the availability of information technology and engineering talent, accessibility to multiple customers who have retail and e-commerce distribution centers, and the willingness of organizations to help businesses access resources to enable growth.

"Innovative companies like Trew are looking to Ohio when developing the latest high-speed solutions as the material handling industry continues to evolve," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "Southwest Ohio has the engineering talent to grow Trew's high-speed sortation and supporting software capability as well as easy access to retail and e-commerce distribution centers to meet rising demand."

"The Cincinnati region offers the R&D resources to enhance Trew's ability to deliver smart solutions in the rapidly evolving material handling market," said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. "With approximately 7,900 STEM graduates annually, over 5,700 logistics and distribution businesses, an innovation network that includes the Cincinnati Innovation District®, and access to customers with the retail and e-commerce distribution centers to help advanced manufacturing businesses unlock new growth. We have the talent, L&D ecosystem and innovation in our region to help organizations grow."

About TREW

Trew provides automated material handling solutions for integrators and end users, including Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Warehouse Control Systems (WCS), PLC- and server-based machine controls, motorized driven roller (MDR) conveyor, conventional conveyor, and services such as concepting, engineering, technical support, parts, field service and training. Serving the North American retail, warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and e-commerce industries, Trew's experienced staff and broad network of integrator partners enable uncommonly smart solutions scalable to any material handling needs.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO.

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point of contact for companies locating or growing in the 16-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally. The future is bright, and we're building it right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com.

