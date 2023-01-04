EBONY Media Enlists Infinity Partnerships to Launch EBONY Alliance

New Advertising Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY Media Group, the most influential Black-owned media company in the world, announces the launch of EBONY Alliance, a new advertising platform designed to help BIPOC creators and aligned companies monetize their sites and digital assets easily and without the overhead cost of hiring sales, operational and tech teams. EBONY has enlisted Infinity Partnerships, the most inclusive expert network for advertising technology, to lead the charge in creating EBONY Alliance, and to actively seek new publisher partnerships and members to join the exclusive group.

"At EBONY Media Group, we want to hear more diverse voices in our industry and we want to see more diverse brands thrive. Financial success has a direct impact on a brand's longevity. We have launched EBONY Alliance to help BIPOC and aligned creators and companies monetize their sites. By driving revenue to their bottom line, we hope to give members of EBONY Alliance the means to amplify their message and bring even more insightful, inspiring, and diverse content to the industry," says EBONY Media Group's owner and CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar.

Infinity Partnerships co-founders Amanda Binns and George Mani add, "We are thrilled to partner with Eden and team on the important initiative to empower BIPOC and aligned content creators. EBONY's mission aligns perfectly with our core values of integrity, equity and inclusion and we are eager to use our combined 34 years of advertising technology expertise and expert network to launch and scale this business."

As part of the launch, in September, EBONY Media Group and Infinity Partnerships hosted a VIP dinner to kick off New York Fashion week with industry insiders and diverse media owners, such as Bernard Rook of Rainbow Media Corporation and Anthony Dominguez of Colossus SSP.

The goal of EBONY Alliance is to be inclusive of all diverse groups and build a network of BIPOC and allied brands.

Under new leadership EBONY Media Group is celebrating a renaissance as a digital first, tech-driven multimedia company that honors the brand's original mission with a new tagline of Moving Black Forward through online and social content, virtual and IRL experiences, the recently launched EBONY Studios, and now EBONY Alliance.

ABOUT EBONY MEDIA GROUP

For more than 75 years, EBONY has served as the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture. EBONY magazine was started by John H. Johnson in 1946 to highlight the people and stories most important to our community. EBONY continues to be the ultimate voice and curator of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective past, present and future.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

