AMANDA FORRESTER JOINS OPENX AS VP OF MARKETING AS COMPANY SCALES SOLUTIONS ACROSS THE BUYER LANDSCAPE

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading global omnichannel advertising exchange, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Amanda Forrester to lead the company's marketing, product marketing and communications functions. As vice president of marketing, Forrester will be responsible for setting the strategic direction and overseeing global execution across all marketing channels. Forrester will report to OpenX's chief executive officer, John Gentry.

Forrester joins OpenX most recently from Ampersand, a data-driven TV and advertising sales and technology company, where she led the product marketing team and go-to-market for the AND Platform that provides access to over 70% of addressable TV households in the US. Her extensive career in adtech and media also includes global marketing and sales roles at The New York Times, Omnicom Media Group's Annalect, LiveRamp, Integral Ad Science (IAS), and Tremor Video.

"As OpenX continues to build out the marketing, sales, and product teams, Amanda's experience as a marketing leader in programmatic advertising, data, and TV aligns seamlessly with our differentiated solutions and will help us drive engagement across our buy-side customers and publisher partners," said Gentry. "Amanda will be integral to communicating our advancements in areas such as supply-side targeting, data interoperability, CTV, and sustainability, and we're thrilled to have her on board with so many exciting developments ahead of us in the new year."

"OpenX continues to drive the market forward, originally as a favored supply-side platform and the inventor of header bidding, and now as the leader in supply-side targeting, sustainability, and CTV addressability and quality," said Forrester. "I look forward to developing strategies for communicating the benefits of OpenX's industry-first solutions and initiatives, and I am proud to take a leadership role at a company that is focused on driving meaningful progress in sustainability, consumer privacy, and diversity for our industry."

About OpenX

OpenX is a pioneering leader in advertising technology, helping create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and is on a path to becoming one of the first companies in the world to achieve Net-Zero status. For more information, visit the company's website at www.openx.com.

