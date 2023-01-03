One GI® Continues Tennessee Expansion

One GI, the home for independent gastroenterology, continues its Tennessee market expansion with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy partnerships.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI announced two new gastroenterology partnerships which further develop its already extensive Tennessee presence. Skyline Gastroenterology of West Tennessee and Skyline Endoscopy of West Tennessee joined One GI on 12/20/2022.

Robbie Allen , One GI CEO, remarked, "The two Skyline partnerships further deepen our core Tennessee presence"

Focusing on the Eastern US, One GI partners with leading gastroenterology practices that are seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and state of the art resources to help foster growth and drive economies of scale while delivering the highest quality of care to patients.

Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy have a dominant presence in western Tennessee and is the largest group outside of Memphis and is poised for dramatic future growth.

Robbie Allen, One GI CEO, remarked, "The two Skyline partnerships deepen our core Tennessee presence and, at the same time, continue our commitment to providing the highest quality of care in every OG™ location.

Brittain Little, MD, Skyline Gastroenterology senior physician, shared his perspective on the partnership, "Joining One GI provides the resources for elevating our practice in several arenas, and I am excited about my inclusion in the partnership of 225 OG™ providers.

One GI®, created by physicians in April 2020 has established a unique physician led culture with an integrated network of world class GI practices supported by best-in-class executive leadership.

Skyline Gastroenterology of West Tennessee provides both clinical services and advanced endoscopic diagnostic and interventional medicine to patients throughout central and western Tennessee.

For more information about One GI®, please visit our website www.OneGI.com, follow us on Instagram, and visit One GI® on LinkedIn .

Media contact: Mary Mackey, VP Brand & Communication, mary.mackey@onegi.com

View original content:

SOURCE One GI