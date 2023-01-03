NFT Art Generator & Publisher Launches at NEAR

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadianceTeam has launched their NFT Art Generator & Publisher app. The groundbreaking initiative enables NFT creation at a scale and degree of ease never before seen on the blockchain.

The development group's recent launch is the newest jewel in the NEAR blockchain ecosystem.

The collection builder offers a range of exclusive tools and features for NEAR users, including the ability to create thousands of NFT art pieces, which can then be published and put up for sale. This app democratizes NFT creation, allowing universal accessibility due to requiring no prior coding knowledge.

Artists are already embracing the collection builder, with the first premium collection, Rich Panda, now released and available for sale. It was inspired by the cult "Bored Apes Yacht Club" collection.

Joan Griffin from RadianceTeam said, "We're delighted to deliver a unique toolset and capability to the NEAR ecosystem, in the hopes of reinvigorating the NFT space and empowering more artists to mint and sell their collections. NEAR perfectly partners with this NFT Art Generator & Publisher, given its commitment to building the future of web3."

"Because our collection builder is now free to use and is supportive of large generative collections, even first-time artists can easily create their first NFT collection, without incurring any cost. This encourages innovation, bringing forward-thinking technology to a whole new generation of creators."

NFT Art Generator uses a simple drag-and-drop interface which guides creators through the process of uploading their imagery, customizing layers and then their collections. The collection tool allows creators to specify a defined mint price, resale royalty percentage and the number of NFTs to be issued per collection. The entire collection can be easily published to the blockchain. Once minted, the collection is available for trading, with NFTs sold via the marketplace.

For more information, visit: https://nft-art-publisher.com

To learn more about NEAR, visit: https://near.org

