LG Innotek to Reveal Number of New Products on Autonomous Driving and Metaverse in 'CES 2023'

LG Innotek to Reveal Number of New Products on Autonomous Driving and Metaverse in 'CES 2023'

Experiencing the Fully Autonomous Driving Era in Advance in the 'Automotive Solution Zone'

Witnessing the Global No.1 Optical Solution Technology through the 'Camera Solution & Metaverse Zone'

'Substrate & Material Zone' and 'Power Solution for Sustainable Energy Zone'…Including the LG Innotek's Blueprint for the future

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Jeong Cheol-dong) will be participating in the 'CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023' held in Las Vegas, USA for 4 days from the 5th (local time) to release the innovative technologies and products that will lead the digital transformation era such as autonomous driving and Metaverse, etc.

LG Innotek introduces the world-first ‘High-magnification Optical Telephoto Zoom Camera Module.’ By Applying this module to the smartphone, clear image and video filming is possible freely in all high-magnification of 4~9 times sections. (PRNewswire)

The recent trend of CES is focusing on the post-pandemic innovative industries that will deeply change the everyday life of the future such as mobility, Metaverse, sustainable growth.

As the point of contact between the CES trend and the differentiated innovative technologies for electronic system, optical solution, substrate materials developed and mass-produced for many years by LG Innotek are expanding every year, LG Innotek participated in this year's CES public exhibition for the first time to provide an open booth.

‘In-Cabin Radar Module’, introduced by LG Innotek in CES. This product detects the position, number, vital signs, movements, etc. of passengers on the entire seats. This module secures the world’s highest level of accuracy by enhancing its resolution to distinguish objects by 40% compared to existing modules. (PRNewswire)

The booth comprises 4 zones, including the main zone of 'Automotive Solution Zone', 'Camera Solution & Metaverse Zone', 'Substrate & Material Zone', and Power Solution for Sustainable Energy Zone', etc., which are exhibited with cutting-edge optical solution products.

The field that is analyzed to focus the spotlight in the 'CES 2023' is 'Mobility' including autonomous driving, etc.

(PRNewsfoto/LG Innotek) (PRNewswire)

Autonomous driving is a 'Blue Ocean' that enables core technologies of LG Innotek to show powerful synergic effects such as optical solution, substrate material, electronic components, etc. This is why LG Innotek prepared the first open booth in 'CES 2023' at the West Hall gathered with mobility companies and the reason for emphasizing the 'Automotive Solution Zone' as the booth highlight.

The autonomous driving technologies developed until now are in the level possible for realizing 'Level 2', which is a partial automation stage of human assisting the system, and 'Level 3' of enabling autonomous driving without the intervention by the driver in specific condition. The final goal of the autonomous driving technology of 'Level 5' refers to exceeding the concept of driving assistance to enable the driving without the driver.

By visiting the 'Automotive Solution Zone', various electronic components of LG Innotek that will lead the future of 'Level 5' autonomous driving can be experienced in advance. Main products in the Automotive Solution Zone are the sensor products that include the high-tech camera module that is essential for recognizing the driving situation, LiDAR module that scans the surrounding environment of the vehicle through 360 degrees omni-directional sensing, and the Radar module that detects the direction, speed and distance of the object inside and outside the vehicle, etc.

In addition, the short & long distance communication module (5G+V2X, BT/Wi-Fi module) required for connecting the vehicle to the network and transmitting various data collected inside and outside the vehicle to ADAS is the next-generation electronic components applied with the innovative technology of LG Innotek.

Especially in this year's CES, LG Innotek is planning to catch the spotlight by introducing the 'Sensor Fusion' product for the first time, which is combined with the camera module and radar technologies to improve the sensing performance and driving stability in various unfavorable conditions such as bad weather, direct sunlight and backlight, etc.

In the middle of the booth, vehicle mock-up fully included with 16 electronic components of LG Innotek's mounted not only in the autonomous driving vehicles, but also in the existing internal combustion engine vehicles was installed. Through this, visitors can see the technologies of LG Innotek that leads the global electronic components market in not only completed vehicles, but also aiming for the goal as the 'Total Solution Provider for Future Vehicles'.

LG Innotek continued to build the exclusive technological capabilities in the optical solution field for the last 20 years. As a result, LG Innotek is maintaining the global No. 1 position in the smartphone camera module market from 2011.

In the 'CES 2023', LG Innotek also provided the 'Camera Solution & Metaverse Zone' in the booth that shows the 'Essence' of optical technology.

Especially, the 'High-magnification Optical Telephoto Zoom Camera Module' recognized of the unrivaled technology by receiving the 'CES 2023 Innovation Award' will be revealed to the public for the first time, and it is expected that this cutting-edge product will focus the attention of the visitors.

The optical telephoto zoom camera module is an exclusive product of LG Innotek that is concentrated with the 'Zoom Actuator' technology that maintains the high-magnification performance and linearity even in long-distance operation. By using this new module, clear image and video filming is possible freely in all high-magnification of 4~9 times sections.

Through the separate smartphone model provided in the booth, visitors can actually move the lens to experience the principle of realizing optical telephoto zoom.

Based on this original technology on the optical solution, LG Innotek is also accelerating the advance into the Metaverse market that is newly spotlighted in the 'Non-face-to-face Era' put forward by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Metaverse conrner, innovative technologies applied to AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) are introduced, and visitors can wear glasses to experience the virtual reality that is made by the high-tech 3D sensing module. The synergic effect between the optical and substrate technologies was also emphasized by exhibiting LG Innotek's high value-added substrate products, etc. that are required in the Metaverse such as the 2-metal chip on film (CoF) essential for realizing high-definition display on the VR device. Moreover, in the 'Substrate & Matrerial Zone' introducing in detail on the Flip Chip Ball Grid Array (FC-BGA).

In the 'Power Solution for Sustainable Energy Zone' exhibited with various eco-friendly product such as the DC-DC converter and BMS (Battery Management System) for electric vehicles, visitors can see various technologies of LG Innotek that shows the blueprint of the future, and pursuing 'Innovation for a New World' and 'Innovation for Benefit to the World' at the same time.

Upon the opening of CES 2023, LG innotek opens an online exhibition hall(https://lginnotek-virtualshowroom.com/ces-2023/) that reproduces the CES offline booth. Various information is available including detailed introductions of exhibited products and the stories about exhibition site, visitors of online exhibition hall are allowed to enjoy the exhibition vividly as if they are visiting the offline booth.

The CEO Jeong Cheol-dong stated that "Through the first open exhibition in 'CES 2023', we expect that this will become a good opportunity for showing the public on the unrivaled technological capabilities and global competitiveness of LG Innotek that will innovate the future everyday life", and added, "LG Innotek is a B2B company, but we will continue to provide differentiated customer value to not only our clients, but also to the end users that are our final consumers".

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT products. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, Mainland China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in Mainland China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Innotek