InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Palm Speaker to Enhance Sound (LAX-1483)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create effective sound enhancement for watching videos, mobile gaming, or just listening to music from a favorite cloud streaming service," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the SMART PALM SPEAKER. My adjustable design would improve your audio listening experience."

The invention provides a unique mobile device and smart speaker combination. In doing so, it offers a versatile range of sound enhancement capabilities. It can be used for entertainment and communication purposes. It also provides directional listening to allow persons to hear with improved clarity. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals with difficulties hearing, etc.

