BLRX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages BioLineRx Ltd. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BLRX

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential civil securities claims on behalf of shareholders of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) resulting from allegations that BioLineRx may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BioLineRx securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8781 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 19, 2022, BioLineRx filed a Form 6-K attaching its press release, which stated, it had "entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a registered direct offering of 13,636,365 of the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and warranted to purchase up to an aggregate of 13,636,365 ADSs, at a combined purchase price of $1.10 per ADS and associated warrant. Each ADS represents fifteen (15) ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.10 per share, of BioLineRx." The press release continued, stating, "[t]he gross proceeds from the offering … are expected to be $15 million. BioLineRx intends to use the net proceeds to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide in autologous stem cell mobilization for multiple myeloma patients and general corporate purposes, which may include working capital and funding clinical trials…"

On this news, the price of BioLine's American Depositary Shares (ADS) fell 33% to close at $1.02 per ADS on September 19, 2022, damaging investors.

