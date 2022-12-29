Helping Hand for Relief and Development Thrives by Supporting Over 8 Million People in 2022

Helping Hand USA volunteer distributing food packages to families in Uganda, 2022

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An organization that puts humanity above everything else, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) helped over 8,541,709 people in 2022 through 14 major programs and campaigns. All the programs created by HHRD are in accordance with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals that aim to change the present and attain a sustainable future for all of humanity. While volunteers and international offices focused on continuing relief work in designated regions, natural disasters and a troubled world economy added to the worries of many worldwide, especially those living in marginalized communities.

With the support of HHRD's donors, the organization sponsored 24,450 orphans; over 192,007 people were given primary healthcare and nutrition; more than 9,654 shelters were provided; 146 containers were sent to countries such as Jordan and Lebanon through the In-Gifts Program.

The ever-changing global climate and tectonic activity gave way to some of the worst natural disasters in world history. HHRD's Emergency Response and Disaster Management Program provided immediate relief to over 719,805 beneficiaries in Pakistan, Indonesia, and Haiti, among others. The Water for Life program is dedicated to giving people safe and clean drinking water. This year, 112,259 people benefited from this program.

The Education Support Program at HHRD, which supports equal educational opportunities for children and young adults, provided more than 6,602 students with elementary to high school level education. The program also takes care of all other school-related expenses for these children, such as books, backpacks, uniforms, lunch meals, etc.

Those who are interested in learning more about HHRD's current Global Winter Relief program click here.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

