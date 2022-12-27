InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy to Operate Weed Eater/Grass Trimmer (CSK-252)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a steep hillside with grass, flowers and fruit trees and it's impractical to use a full-size weed whacker," said an inventor from Greer, S.C., "Also I am older and want a lighter weight tool for more control, so I Invented MOORE'S EASY ACCESS SYSTEM."

The invention aids in easy maintenance of yard edging and flower beds with less mess. It allows users to trim grass and weeds in any smaller area with use of one hand and eliminate the need to use conventional-sized weed trimmers that can be difficult to operate in tight areas. It reduces stress on the user's hands, arms, and back through ergonomic use and provides easy transport and mobility with more control. Convenient, functional, efficient, and safe, the invention is easy and convenient to operate anywhere.

