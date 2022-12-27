GAIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Gaia Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Gaia between December 26, 2017 and November 7, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 21, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Gaia, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Q1 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (3) as a result, defendants had a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and ultimately being subject to an investigation and action by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law