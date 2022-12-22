Tantus Tech Wins Contract to Provide Security Compliance Support to Farm Production and Conservation Business Center at U.S. Department of Agriculture

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) was awarded a Task Order to provide cyber security services to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and the Risk Management Agency (RMA) through the Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) Information Assurance Branch.

For more than five years, Tantus has supported key programs, systems, and applications related to crop insurance, conservation, lending, and other services through FPAC. Under this new contract, Tantus will provide cyber security compliance support; project maintenance and management; security assessment and authorization documentation analysis; contingency planning preparedness; and readiness and assurance support across FPAC's systems and applications.

"This win builds on the many successes we've had at FPAC, including helping to expedite the process for achieving the Authority to Operate for applications moving to the cloud," said Executive Vice President, Karlene Stecchi. "We are excited USDA FPAC selected Tantus to support this important program. Tantus is focusing on how we can combine the delivery of our cyber services with automation and emerging practices and technologies to help agencies improve their security compliance, including federal Zero Trust Architecture mandates. We look forward to bringing thought leadership to this program, helping to improve the overall security of FPAC systems."

The task order was awarded under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center's (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 Small Business (CIO-SP3 SB) contract. This represents another successful win for Tantus under the vehicle.

Tantus is an IT development and management consulting firm providing innovative and reliable support to our federal customers. We bring nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World, Better" by delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cybersecurity.

