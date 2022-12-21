Preemie expected to be born on Christmas Eve will spend Christmas at home following visit from Santa in the hospital

PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A baby boy who was supposed to be born on Christmas Eve received a special send-off from Santa Claus to mark the end of his 12-week stay in Dignity Health St. Joseph's Nursery Intensive Care Unit (NyICU). Baby Joseph Róman, who arrived more than 13 weeks early, will spend his first Christmas at home with his mom and dad. But, before he was discharged from St. Joseph's NyICU, Santa himself wished him and his family a very merry Christmas.

Santa's visit to St. Joseph's NyICU is an annual tradition. Each year, Santa greets some of the hospital's tiniest and most critically ill boys and girls who are gaining strength in the NyICU. Some even get dressed up in adorably festive holiday outfits. And although not all of the babies will get to celebrate Christmas at home this year, Santa's special stop at St. Joseph's is a way to make the holidays memorable for patients and their loved ones.

