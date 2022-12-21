Gamelancer Media Signs Production Partnership with Azzyland, Canada's #1 Female YouTube Gamer

(CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a production partnership with Canada's #1 female YouTube gamer, Azzyland.

@AzzyLand on YouTube: 13,400,000 Subscribers

@azzyland on TikTok: 4,600,000 Followers

@azzyland on Instagram: 2,100,000 followers

Total Network of over 20,100,000 Subscribers & Followers

The agreement establishes Gamelancer Media as Azzyland's content production partner to produce and edit Azzyland's video content for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, included but not limited to original content, and co-branded assets featured on Azzyland's YouTube channel, via a 35%/65% revenue split in favour of Azzyland.

"We are thrilled to partner with Azzyland," said Sam Park & Kamar Burke, Co-Founders of Gamelancer Media owned JoyBox Studios. "Azzy is a female pioneer in the online entertainment and gaming world, and we look forward to building important storylines about anti-bullying, and other issues that are important to Azzy and the Gamelancer Media team."

As a crucial segment of the partnership, Gamelancer Media and Azzyland will also launch a series of Snapchat discovery shows composed of short-form Over The Top (OTT) original content. These shows will be accessible on Azzyland's Snapchat channels, commencing February, 2023.

I am so excited to be teaming up with Gamelancer Media," said Azzyland. "Not only does Gamelancer Media share my goal of making the internet a more positive place , they also have the passion and creativity to help me spread that message even further and make a big difference. Keep an eye on our channel because together we have some truly one-of-a-kind things coming!

The partnership between Gamelancer Media and Azzyland launches in late December, 2022 and runs until December 2023. Azzyland followers and subscribers should expect new content produced by JoyBox Studios, a subsidiary of Gamelancer Media, on Azzyland's YouTube channel and Snapchat shows in the coming weeks, throughout the balance of 2023.

"Working with Azzy is a massive opportunity to grow Gamelancer Media's network of YouTube creators, by helping them grow their library of content and their community. Azzy's channels historically monetize exceptionally well, with an $8,000,000 USD annual benchmark. Our team looks forward to being Azzy's partner to help her grow her channels and monetization strategy in 2023." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO – Gamelancer Media Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as RBC, Samsung Canada, Belkin, Celsius, GFUEL, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 35.2 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. In addition to its core business on TikTok, Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

