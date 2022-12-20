Wisdom Gaming Studios Becomes the Home for T-Wolves Gaming

The Minnesota Timberwolves official esports team will build out their new facility at Wisdom Gaming Studios at Mall of America®

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wisdom Gaming, the emerging leader in esports and gaming entertainment, today announced the company's flagship gaming and esports venue, Wisdom Gaming Studios, will be the new home for T-Wolves Gaming, the official esports team of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kicking off in 2023, this marks the first formal partnership between these two Minnesota-based organizations. Timberwolves fans can interact with T-Wolves Gaming players and experience the best of esports entertainment at the Mall of America®.

Wisdom Gaming Partners with T-Wolves Gaming (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to partner with T-Wolves Gaming and establish their new home at Wisdom Gaming Studios," said Steve LaCroix, President of Wisdom Gaming. "The connection between professional sports and esports is only growing stronger and we are looking forward to growing the Timberwolves fandom in esports and gaming culture."

As the gap between esports and traditional sports continues to shrink, the partnership showcases the opportunities available for professional sports teams to partner with leading esports companies beyond the traditional sponsorship model. Operating out of Wisdom Gaming Studios will expand T-Wolves Gaming's audiences beyond basketball fans into the broader esports landscape.

"Partnering with Wisdom Gaming and having access to their industry knowledge and expertise allows us to continue to grow as we navigate the esports and gaming space," said Justin Butler, T-Wolves Gaming General Manager and Senior Vice President of Technology at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. "We are excited for what this partnership means for the future of T-Wolves Gaming and professional esports."

T-Wolves Gaming will begin building out their new space in Wisdom Gaming Studios ahead of the 2023 NBA 2k season. The space will be home to all T-Wolves Gaming operations with exclusive T-Wolves merchandise in Wisdom Gaming's retail store Side Quest.

For more information on Wisdom Gaming Studios and T-Wolves Gaming, please visit wisdomstudios.gg.

ABOUT WISDOM GAMING

Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports entertainment, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

The company boasts a growing portfolio of gaming and esports brands, including scholastic esports organization, Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL). Established in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN, where it maintains an office, gaming and esports venue, and live broadcast studio.

For more information about Wisdom Gaming, visit Wisdom.gg or follow us @wsdmgg.

ABOUT WISDOM GAMING STUDIOS

Headquartered in Mall of America, Wisdom Gaming Studios is a 18,000 sq. foot, first of its kind event venue with full service production and broadcast studio capabilities. From tournament organization, LANs, watch parties, experiential brand activations, and more, we host and are available for a range of small and large scale events catering to gaming enthusiasts and consumers alike. Side Quest is our on-site retail store, where you can find the latest esports and gaming centric merchandise. To check out all our coming events, visit https://wisdomstudios.gg/events/.

For more information on Wisdom Gaming Studios visit us at wisdomstudios.gg or follow us @WSDMStudios

ABOUT T-WOLVES GAMING

T-Wolves Gaming is the 2019 NBA 2K League Champion and one of 25 esports teams competing in the NBA 2K League founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. The NBA 2K League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, T-Wolves Gaming draws inspiration from the Timberwolves pack mentality and aspiration for team excellence that will propel a new generation of esports fans and players. Fans can follow T-Wolves Gaming on Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE NBA 2K LEAGUE

The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features 25 teams and the best NBA 2K players in the world. NBA 2K League partners include Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Champion Athleticwear, Coinbase, Dash Radio, Google, Loco, Mondelēz International, SAP, Snickers, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sport1, SPS, Wilson and YouTube. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wisdom Gaming