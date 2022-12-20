National Charitable Organization Charity On Top Announces Givex as its Gift Card Provider

Charity On Top selected Givex due to its ability to quickly import its valuable data and provide improved functionality and deeper reporting options

TORONTO , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today that it has been selected by national charitable organization Charity On Top as its gift card provider.

Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex) (PRNewswire)

Charity On Top is a national nonprofit organization focused on driving donations to charitable organizations, from local community nonprofits to national causes. When a customer buys a Charity On Top gift card, the recipient can choose from 1.8 million charities (including 2,700+ Canadian charities) to redeem the entire gift card, creating a memorable, thoughtful gift that establishes goodwill in the community.

"We had been using the same gift card partner since we founded the company seven years ago. Their system was functional, but we didn't realize the depth of automation, functionality and reporting that existed from gift card providers until we spoke with Givex," said Kathy Selders, Executive Director & Co-founder of Charity On Top. "When we started looking for a new partner, our network overwhelmingly referred us to Givex. We met with the Givex team and knew they were the perfect provider for us."

Selders noted that the switch to Givex was done in a matter of days, and the robust back-end system Givex offers provides a host of reports to help Charity On Top more efficiently manage their business.

Givex has more than 1,100 integrations with third parties including Incomm gift card malls, allowing clients to reach a broader audience. Charity On Top no longer needs to manually send bulk numbers to InComm or other third parties. Through a secure and direct API integration with Givex, InComm issues Charity On Top digital ecards seamlessly in real-time as cards are purchased, eliminating any manual uploads of number files.

"Unlike other clients, for whom a gift card is a component of their marketing strategy, Charity On Top's entire business is gift cards, so it was a high priority for us to quickly get their program ready in time for the busy holiday season," said Winnie Tang, Director of Business Development at Givex. "We are so thrilled to be working with a client that only partners with charitable clients and is focused on giving back to nonprofit organizations of all sizes."

Marchelle L. Sellers, Co-Founder of Charity On Top, adds, "In addition to the elevated features of the Givex gift card program, we have been delighted by the level of excitement that Winnie and the team have about our business. From the beginning of the relationship, we have received enjoyable personal attention and solutions-focused communication from Givex."

With 118,000 active locations across 100 countries, Givex offers gift cards, leading point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs , Kitchen Display System (KDS), GivexPay and more.

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com .

About Charity On Top

Charity On Top is an innovative ecosystem for individuals and companies who want to genuinely infuse meaningful, personal charitable giving into their daily lives and work. Through charity gift cards, corporate incentives and rewards, fiscal sponsorships and benefits for over 1.8 million supported charities, Charity On Top is intentionally disrupting how we think about nonprofit giving, and pushing more money to organizations to help solve our greatest challenges. Learn more at charityontop.org.

