Hunt Companies Wins Award for Liquidity Management, Using ICD

Corporate Treasury Co-Innovates ICD Portal API Integration with Kyriba TMS

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies, Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets, globally, was recognized this month with a 2023 Alexander Hamilton Award for liquidity management, using ICD Portal for its short-term investments. In order to digitize its investment management process, Hunt's treasury team co-innovated an application programming interface (API) between ICD Portal and its treasury management system (TMS), Kyriba.

"With the API between ICD and Kyriba, we now have visibility into liquidity and earn interest on cash that otherwise might sit idle," explains David Miller, Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Hunt. Miller will present details of the project during a 2023 webinar with Treasury & Risk, an online publication and sponsor of the Alexander Hamilton Awards. The project will also be profiled in an accompanying article at that time.

"We are thrilled that David and the team at Hunt are being recognized for the work they did to integrate the cash and investment process, improving the efficiency of their operations and enabling them to capture rising yields in money market funds," says Sebastian Ramos, Executive Vice President of Global Trading and Products at ICD.

For nearly three decades, the Alexander Hamilton Awards from Treasury & Risk have recognized companies that take the industry forward in treasury, finance, and risk management through process innovations and technology implementations.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. We also provide extraordinary, expert service through our Global Trade Desk. For more information about ICD, contact info@icdportal.com or visit icdportal.com.

