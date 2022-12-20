GLOBAL CEOS AND INVESTORS HAVE DIVERGING VIEWS ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, PREPARING FOR DEGLOBALIZATION IN 2023, TENEO SURVEY FINDS

CEOs from the Americas are less bearish than peers in Europe, Asia and MENA

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo's survey of global CEOs and institutional investors, representing more than $3 trillion USD of company and portfolio value, finds diverging views on the global macroeconomic outlook but significant alignment on deglobalization as CEOs and investors plan for 2023. The survey of more than 300 public company CEOs and institutional investors conducted by the global CEO advisory firm revealed some of the steps corporate leaders are taking in the face of disruptive forces, including economic conditions, geopolitics, ESG, talent and innovation.

"The level of complexity and uncertainty facing CEOs around the world is at unprecedented levels," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "The sheer magnitude of macro issues places a premium on companies taking steps to control their fate amid an increasingly deglobalized world. These dynamics will create opportunities for companies who are nimble and decisive."

Ursula Burns, Chairwoman of Teneo, said: "Now, more than ever, it is essential that CEOs have a clear understanding of how investors view the overall trajectory of the global economy and what the market expects of them as a result. Conventional wisdom no longer applies. There will be clear winners and losers in the new operating environment. Those with the highest chance of success are those who adapt quickly and effectively."

Key survey findings include:

Macroeconomic outlook:

Deglobalization:

Innovation:

ESG:

People:

Disruption:

Teneo's Vision 2023 CEO and Investor Outlook Survey was conducted by the firm's in-house data, insights and analytics team. The survey includes the views of more than 300 global CEOs and institutional investors representing approximately $3 trillion USD of company and portfolio value. CEOs represent a global distribution of publicly traded companies with a minimum annual revenue of $1 billion USD or greater. Investors include a global sampling of professional investors in investment banking, institutional investing, venture investing, asset management, private equity and hedge funds. Research was conducted between November 9 and December 6, 2022.

For more information and to download full survey results, visit teneo.com/Vision2023.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, ESG and DE&I.

The firm has more than 1,500 employees located in 40+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

