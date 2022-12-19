CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Affirm Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm") (NASDAQ: AFRM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 12, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Affirm, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Affirm includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm's "buy-now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 6, 2023

Aggrieved Affirm investors only have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

