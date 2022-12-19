Carrier to Expand Its Digital Solutions Available on AWS

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), to offer additional industry-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in AWS Marketplace. These solutions will include SaaS offerings in the areas of HVAC performance, sustainability, and safety and security. The collaboration is part of Carrier's growing investment in digitally enabled lifecycle solutions designed to inspire confidence in the health and safety of indoor environments.

"Carrier is already delivering digital solutions like Abound and Lynx to its building and cold chain customers on AWS, and we see tremendous industry opportunities to do even more together," said Bobby George, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Carrier. "The strategic collaboration agreement between Carrier and AWS is a multi-year engagement that brings investments together to accelerate our digital capabilities, our go-to-market initiatives and deliver even more value to our customers through digital solutions."

The strategic collaboration agreement builds on Carrier's ongoing work with AWS after joining the AWS Partner Network (APN) in 2021 to deliver digital solutions like Abound and Lynx to new types of customers. The Abound digital platform, powered by AWS, offers a suite of smart connected solutions for healthier, safer and more sustainable buildings. Abound aggregates, analyzes and visualizes data collected from various building systems, equipment and sensors and provides in near real-time insights about indoor air quality, thermal comfort and energy usage. Abound is installed across a wide range of verticals including commercial real estate, sports and entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, schools, hotels and retail.

Using AWS IoT Core, analytics and machine learning (ML) services, Carrier's Lynx digital platform gives customers around the world enhanced visibility, increased connectivity and actionable intelligence across their cold chain operations to improve outcomes for temperature-sensitive cargo, including food, medicine and vaccines. Both Abound and Lynx were recognized by Fast Company as 2022 World Changing Ideas.

"Customers across various industries are looking for digital solutions to increase efficiencies, gain insights and better operate their businesses. Working together with Carrier, AWS will make it easier for customers to use cloud infrastructure to deliver additional capabilities and increasing value," said Flemming Kongsberg, Director, Business Application Alliances, AWS. "We're excited to work with Carrier to bring new cloud-based digital solutions that will help companies reduce complexity and enhance their operational advantage."

To learn more about Carrier's digital solutions, visit abound.carrier.com/en/worldwide/aws.

