InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable & Disposable Nose Hair Trimmer (CSK-303)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to trim nose hair when away from home," said one of two inventors, from Dawson, Ga., "so we invented the NOSE Q. Our compact and portable design would eliminate the embarrassment of having nose hairs protruding from the nostrils."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to trim nose hair. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using small scissors to trim/clip nose hair. As a result, it offers improved hygienic conditions, safety and comfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, on-the-go individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-303, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp