Wi-Charge Powers Further Innovation in Over-the-Air Wireless Charging with Release of Gen2 Receiver

New Enhancements Reduce Footprint and Increase Power to Expand Range of Devices, Use Cases, and Capabilities for Wireless Charging

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge , the leader in long-range wireless power solutions, today announced a significant expansion to its technology to further drive the market forward and expand wireless charging to a broader range of devices and use cases. The Wi-Charge Gen2 Receiver is a significant step forward for the industry that sets new standards in power, ease of integration, and form factor, and is available immediately for device manufacturers.

Wi-Charge's technology is comprised of a wireless power transmitter and receiver. The transmitter converts electricity into safe infrared beams, which are then delivered to the receiver embedded in client devices. The receiver converts the infrared energy into electricity, which is used to charge the internal battery or super-capacitor. The receiver also sends telemetry data back to the transmitter, including battery status, usage statistics, and billing information.

With the release of its Gen2 Receiver, Wi-Charge is further executing its vision of a world without wires. The Wi-Charge receiver now offers 40% more power than the first generation with a footprint that is 30% smaller, opening up an even broader range of devices, and use cases.

Additional enhancements to the Wi-Charge receiver include:

Complete charging solution - the Gen2 receiver now includes a battery charger, configurable output voltage, and control interface. It can transfer customer alerts and telemetries from the receiver to the transmitter and from there to the Wi-Charge cloud where charging data is aggregated, and smart power delivery can be controlled remotely.

Increase in Power - With the 40% increase in power, the Wi-Charge transmitter can now power more devices from one transmitter and power devices that require greater power to run its features.

A 30% smaller receiver footprint and easier mechanical integration enable device manufacturers to release products with a greater focus and attention to design aesthetics.

The receiver requires simpler electronic integration with devices, resulting in lower R&D and bill of material costs for device OEMs.

Wi-Charge is the first company to commercialize over-the-air wireless charging, working with customers across industries, including consumer and commercial products. The technology is deployed worldwide in countries including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Israel, and more. The company's technology has been embedded in devices ranging from smart locks to advertising video displays to contactless charging pads. By enabling a constant source of power to devices, regardless if they have access to an outlet or charged battery, Wi-Charge opens up almost limitless capabilities free of restrictions from the lowest common design denominator - namely access to power.

"We continue to push the wireless charging market forward, expanding what is possible for device manufacturers so they can delight and amaze consumers and end-users with what is possible in a world without wires," said Ori Mor, co-founder and chief business officer, Wi-Charge. "In 2022, we proved that over-the-air wireless charging is ready for prime time by driving it into the market with a growing number of device manufacturers, partners, and customers. Now, we are closing the year by further expanding the market with significant technology enhancements that make wireless charging as easy to add to devices as Wi-Fi. We expect 2023 to be an exciting year with continued rapid innovation and deployments."

"We have focused our development for the last year on significantly expanding the power that Wi-Charge's over-the-air wireless charging solutions can deliver to devices over greater distances," said Eli Zlatkin, vice president, research and development, Wi-Charge. "We have achieved something extraordinary as the Gen2 Receiver represents a significant step forward for Wi-Charge and the industry and is just the tip of the iceberg for what we intend to deliver to the market over the next two-to-three years."

