Tekpon Announces 2022 Top Software Companies

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the US market registered a $30 billion loss in unused software licenses and products. The main problem with this was that on the market, many products offer the same solution, yet businesses and people need to learn how to choose the right one for them.
Considering the context, Tekpon, a software marketplace designed to put an end to software waste by helping companies choose a better tool for their needs, has issued a top of the best software companies in 2022 that came out in the market with a natural solution for peoples' needs by helping companies automatize their work and be more productive.
The top software companies in 2022 are:
- NordVPN - nordvpn.com
Category: VPN
- Pipedrive - pipedrive.com
Category: CRM
- Tidio - tidio.com
Category: Live Chat
- Question Pro - questionpro.com
Category: Survey
- PartnerStack - partnerstack.com
Category: Affiliate
- Outplay - outplayhq.com
Category: Sales acceleration
- eWebinar - ewebinar.com
Category: Video Conferencing
- Adobe Creative Cloud - adobe.com
Category: Graphic Design
- Remote - remote.com
Category: Payroll
- Founderpath - founderpath.com
Category: FinTech
