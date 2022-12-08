Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands in South Dakota and Enters Iowa with the Acquisition of Justice Fire & Safety

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce it has acquired Justice Fire & Safety, which operates five locations across South Dakota and Iowa. This addition will enhance the service delivery to Pye-Barker customers in the state of South Dakota while also providing the opportunity to penetrate an adjacent market, Iowa.

Over the last year, Pye-Barker has grown its branch locations by nearly 20% through an aggressive acquisition strategy that is aimed at bringing together the most respected names in the industry that provide best-in-class service with an unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service.

Justice Fire & Safety, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, specializes in the service, sale and installation of fire extinguishers, fire alarms, fire suppression systems, emergency lighting, first aid equipment and AEDs. It also offers training for fire extinguishers, CPR and first aid. The company operates four South Dakota locations in Rapid City, Watertown, North Sioux City and Sioux Falls, and an additional location in Storm Lake, Iowa.

"Partnering with Pye-Barker was a natural fit for us in our mission to provide the highest quality life safety and fire protection solutions for our customers," said Mark Brenneman, President of Justice Fire & Safety. "We're excited for this next step and the opportunities it will bring for our employees to prosper in their careers."

"Justice Fire & Safety has a stellar reputation for company culture, an intense focus on customer service and an industry respected training program which makes this acquisition a great addition to the Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker.

Justice will continue to be operated by Brenneman, along with the company's highly skilled and experienced staff, with support from Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 140 locations and 4,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team members while offering industry competitive benefits.

