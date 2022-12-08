Psilera to Present on International Stage at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco January 9th -11th, 2023

Co-Founder and CSO, Dr. Jackie von Salm, to share the ethos of Psilera: next-generation psychedelics are the path forward to a new era in mindful medicine.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera is proud to be an invited presenter at the Biotech Showcase of 2023 in San Francisco, CA. This prestigious event surrounding the JP Morgan Health Conference is touted as the "Investor Conference for Innovators" and allows investors from around the globe to interact with a select group of public and private biopharmaceutical and medtech companies.

Psilera invited to Biotech Showcase 2023 to present their strategy for psychedelic inspired CNS therapies.

Psilera's co-founders Dr. Jackie von Salm and Dr. Chris Witowski will be available throughout the conference to discuss partnership and licensing opportunities for their library of 150,000+ novel psychedelic-inspired compounds.

"As just one of two psychedelics companies to receive an invitation to this year's conference, we are excited to share our dynamic and nimble approach to efficient drug discovery of targeted receptor therapies for the treatment of CNS disorders," states Dr. von Salm.

Psilera leverages a world-class scientific and executive team to repurpose psychoactive natural products into effective and insurance-backed at home therapies. Their drug discovery engine combines the novel syntheses of new compounds with a technology-enabled platform to design next-generation neurological drugs at the atomic level. The proprietary platform, Psilera Third Eye, harnesses leading machine learning methods to map complex datasets and identify non-hallucinogenic lead compounds while maintaining therapeutic benefits. Psilera's mission is to enhance the lives of patients by delivering new treatment options with fewer side effects in mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. Psilera's mission is to create a new era in mindful medicine. Psilera's mission is to change the world.

