PRIVATE INVESTMENT PLATFORM LINQTO ADDED TO THE MILLENNIUM TRUST ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT NETWORK (MAIN)

Linqto helps qualified Millennium Trust clients and advisors discover, research, and invest in the private equity asset class.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, a global leader in democratizing private market investing, and Millennium Trust Company, a leading provider of retirement, custodial, and consumer-directed benefits solutions, announced today that Linqto's access investment platform has been added to the Millennium Alternative Investment Network (MAIN) within the Private Equity asset category.

"Linqto proudly shares Millennium Trust's mission to put alternative investments into the reach of qualified investors." -- Leo LaForce , Linqto Chief Revenue Officer

MAIN is a centralized location to help qualified individual investors and investment advisors easily access and educate themselves on alternative investments such as private equity, explore investment ideas, and seamlessly transact using Millennium Trust IRAs or taxable custody accounts. Providing access to a range of asset classes, MAIN emphasizes education for clients interested in exploring how alternative investing can help them build and diversify their investment and retirement portfolios.

"We are excited to participate in the Millennium Alternative Investment Network," said Leo LaForce, Linqto Chief Revenue Officer. "Linqto offers a simplified way for Millennium Trust clients and advisors to learn about the private equity asset class as well as evaluate and make direct investments in technology unicorns and other private companies in a cost-effective and frictionless way. We proudly share Millennium Trust's mission to help put alternative investments into the reach of qualified investors."

"Millennium Trust welcomes Linqto to MAIN," said Ryan Schneider, Regional Director for Millennium Trust in the West Region. "The Linqto platform includes a wide range of resources, private market insights, and private equity investment options for our clients to access through simplified, streamlined processes – all hallmarks of MAIN."

About Millennium Trust Company

Millennium Trust Company solves important business challenges through innovative financial wellness solutions that help people plan, save, and invest. With more than 5 million clients holding over $55 billion in assets under custody, we are committed to using our decades of expertise and strong partnership with the financial community to empower employers, advisors, and institutions to help people achieve short-term and long-term financial security. Learn more at mtrustcompany.com. Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors or service providers and does not offer or sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice.

About Linqto

Linqto is private investing made simple. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $175 million of investment transactions in 45+ innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies across a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, healthtech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 65,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com.

