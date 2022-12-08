Perspire Sauna Studio Fortifies Austin Footprint with New Studio Opening

Leading Infrared and RLT Sauna Franchise Builds Momentum in Lone Star State, Stretches Austin Presence

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , America's leading national infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise, is building out its presence in the Austin market with the signing of its latest franchise deal. The studio, expected to be fully operational by Q1 of 2023, will mark Perspire's fourth location in the market, and is slated to open at 4404 W William Cannon Drive Suite C. It is owned and will be operated by husband and wife duo Pete and Lindsay Mittelholzer.

Named as the number one city to start a business in 2022, Austin has proven to be top market for health and wellness brands to make their presence known. "Austin's experienced years of tremendous growth in all areas," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "We recognize the incredible enthusiasm that the city has for health and wellness and want to take full advantage of its potential."

As someone who suffers from autoimmune diseases, Lindsay discovered the sauna as a means to help reduce inflammation and promote the detox of harmful toxins from her body –which inspired her to become involved with the Perspire brand as a franchisee owner. Pete is looking forward to introducing the brand to athletes who may have been neglecting to care for certain aspects of their body. He believes the sauna creates a time for active individuals to better stretch their bodies, warm their muscles, and keep themselves in peak physical condition.

"The sauna provides individuals a sense of uninterrupted personal time. It's a form of self-care," explained Pete. "It's important to take care of yourself without feeling guilty about it, and we are thrilled to be able to offer these services to the people of Southwest Austin to allow them to take that time to feel better inside and out."

Though this will be their first franchise business venture together, Lindsay is no stranger to the franchising industry. In fact, she comes from a family with deep roots in the sector with a staggering portfolio of 300 locations of the popular sandwich concept Arby's. She's witnessed the success that properly run franchise concepts can afford and plans to replicate what she knows from her family with her husband.

"I remember having a lot of conversations with my father about the fast-food world, since he'd been able to achieve and maintain such a high degree of long-term profitability in that realm," Lindsay said. "However, the health and wellness area of franchising attracted us because it's still in development mode. It's poised to grow in the next few years, and we're excited to hit the ground running on a growing, innovative concept like Perspire."

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared sauna sessions. It is within this transformative process, that we invite our guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 100 franchise agreements, with 29 locations open in 20 states, that are currently open or under development, while on track in hosting nearly two million sauna sessions since the company's founding.

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com, and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons, cory@perspiresaunastudio.com.

