Avocados From Mexico® Kicks Off its Return as a Big Game Advertiser

An estimated 250 million pounds of avocados are consumed leading up to the Big Game, enough to cover a football field with more than 75 feet of guacamole1

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Time to huddle up and chow down. Avocados From Mexico® (AFM), the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is confirming they will be back at the Big Game, sparking goodness on television screens nationwide for the eighth time in a decade with a 30-second spot on advertising's biggest night. The beloved brand is no stranger to the Big Game and will touchdown in February 2023 with a new ad, supported by a fully integrated 360 marketing campaign.

The new ad will highlight good times and good taste, as avocados and guac are winning gameday favorites that #MakeItBetter. Because guac is guaranteed to be at everyone's watch party, it's no surprise the Big Game remains the number one occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared2. In fact, roughly 250 million pounds of avocados are shipped from Mexico to the US every year during the 4 weeks leading up to the Big Game in February. Holy guacamole! To put that statistic into perspective, that's enough avocados to:

Stretch down and back the length of Arizona – where the Big Game will take place - more than 63 times when placed end to end 3 .

Fill approximately 30 million football helmets with guacamole 4 .

Stretch down the length of nearly 361K football fields when placed end to end5.

"The Big Game is very special to us as it celebrates the largest consumption period of avocados during the year," said AFM President and CEO, Alvaro Luque. "The AFM brand is responsible for 95% of avocado sales during the Big Game weekend6. It's the perfect opportunity for sparking goodness. Avocados make everything better – they bring the good times and good flavor to gameday spreads, and that's great for avocado enthusiasts and sports fans alike."

AFM was the first produce brand to advertise in the Big Game. In the last decade, AFM's Big Game campaigns have earned more than 90 accolades and recognition for their unprecedented performance. AFM is the only brand to be ranked as one of the top two Big Game digital campaigns for five consecutive years by the Merkle Report.

The new 30-second spot will air during the Big Game, which will broadcast live on Sunday, February 12, 2023. This will be Avocados From Mexico's eighth Big Game ad in the past decade. The ad coincides with AFM's current in-store Big Game Guac Showdown shopper promotion featuring Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds. The couple partnered with AFM to create their favorite guac recipes, and the brand is inviting shoppers to vote for their favorite in January by scanning the QR code found on in-store displays. As always, AFM will extend the brand experience from consumers' TV screens to an interactive digital activation to be launched weeks before the game.

To learn more about AFM and to find inspiration for the best guac recipes for your Big Game spread, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

