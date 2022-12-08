Anju Launches New CRO Partner Program

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software announced the launch of its new CRO Partner Program. Headed by Mike Loftus, Anju's Vice President CRO Partner Program, the program provides best value technology and services to Contract Research and Academic Research Organizations as well as Independent and Scientific Research Institutes.

"Anju's CRO Partner Program facilitates the onboarding of Anju's feature-rich TrialMaster and eClinical Suite," said Mike Loftus, Vice President CRO Partner Program. "I'm excited to lead this program as my experience gives me a unique perspective into the CRO channel. I look forward to expanding our partnership capabilities within the industry."

"Partnering with CROs and Research Institutes has always been an important strategy for Anju," stated Larry Birch, Anju's CEO, "and as we move to a customer-first organization, we are formalizing our best practices into a program to better serve our customers."

Anju's partner program helps reduce the risks associated with running clinical trials. Partners are assigned dedicated resources, given preferred pricing, provided support throughout the clinical trial process, and offered enablement training for TrialMaster and the eClinical suite. Visit Anju's website for more information on the CRO Partner Program.

About Anju Software

Anju provides adaptive technologies for clinical trials, medical affairs, and data services with world-class customer experience. Leveraging data-driven analytics, our leading suite of solutions with application and data integration capabilities serves the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research Life Sciences markets.

