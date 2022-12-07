Three Hightower Advisors Win Honors from InvestmentNews' Women to Watch Awards

The awards recognize women who are leading in a traditionally male-dominated industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower, one of the largest registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the nation, today announced that three Hightower advisors — Leah Jones and Morgan Sarraf, of Hightower Bethesda, and Laurie Kamhi, of LCK Wealth Management | Hightower — have been honored by InvestmentNews' Women to Watch awards, which recognize female financial advisors, industry innovators and leaders who are advancing the business of providing financial advice through their leadership, passion, creativity and willingness to help others along the way.

(PRNewsfoto/HighTower) (PRNewswire)

Recognized in the Allyship category, Jones and Sarraf demonstrate how women can effectively advocate for their colleagues. Jones inspired Sarraf, a neighborhood friend, to leave her job as a home design consultant to join her at Hightower Bethesda and then further encouraged her to earn her CFP® certification at record speed.

As Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Founder of LCK Wealth Management | Hightower, Kamhi earned the 'Own It' award, which honors women who have either founded firms or created a unique innovation. When LCK Wealth Management joined Hightower in 2013, it was only the second female-led advisory business to join the firm; Kamhi was the third female partner. With $615 million in assets under management, LCK focuses heavily on female clients, empowering them to learn about finances and become active participants in planning for the future.

"I've been fortunate to work with and learn from these women during my time at Hightower," said Hightower Chief Marketing Officer Meghan McCartan. "Their grit, talent, and perseverance are inspirational — and they are, no doubt, highly deserving of this honor."

In 2022, both Hightower and its advisors have been included in several leading best-of lists. Among them, Hightower was ranked No. 2 on Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 RIA firms and named to Inc. 5000's 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S. Additionally, Hightower advisors were named to Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors List, Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List, Barron's 2022 Top 1200 List and Forbes' Best Women Wealth Advisors 'Best-In-State' List, among others.

View the full list of Women to Watch award winners here: https://womentowatchaward.com/

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly for Hightower

(862) 217-9585

hightower@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hightower