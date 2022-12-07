Market Force's Wireless Study Profiles Top Carriers and Devices in 2022

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New players in the wireless industry are getting a lot of attention for their fresh take on a mature market, according to Market Force Information's 2022 Wireless Study.

Market Force's new Wireless Study reveals consumers may favor service, features and price over big carriers and devices.

Market Force studies the wireless industry annually, including carriers, device manufacturers, operating systems and more, to understand consumer sentiment and potential shifts in attitudes. This year's study revealed that consumer sentiment foreshadows a power shift that will play out over the coming years where those with the best combination of service, features and price will prevail.

Better Watch Out… Verizon, Boost Mobile, and AT&T

"With the holidays coming into full swing and inflation on consumers' minds, bigger mobile providers may be left holding an empty bag this Christmas," says Phil Doriot, VP of Customer Success and Data Analytics at Market Force Information.

Market Force's latest study shows that 26% of current AT&T customers, 24% of current Verizon customers, and 33% of current Boost Mobile customers are thinking about switching mobile service providers.

"Mobile providers should be on top of their game with wanted devices, desirable promotions and deals if they want to retain consumer business," says Doriot.

Although roughly 60% of consumers say they have been with their current provider for at least five years, the market share of smaller providers may improve dramatically in the coming months. Pared down service, better prices, more flexibility, desirable technology, and celebrity endorsements may convince once-loyal consumers to switch to a new provider. Those smaller providers who stand to benefit from consumer angst include Mint Mobile, PureTalk, Reach Mobile, and Visible.

Android and iOS Continue to Duke It Out

Android and iOS remain the dominant operating systems, each running close to 50% of the smartphones in service.

Survey results indicate that consumers want to see lower cost and better performance for iPhone and better performance and camera for android devices.

Twenty-five percent of iPhone users are completely satisfied with cost compared to 40% of android users. For features in general, such as camera, video, screen size, and uniqueness, android users rate complete satisfaction at least 5% higher than iPhone users in every feature category except "look and feel" where iPhone users are completely satisfied 2% more than android users.

When comparing the four most popular Samsung devices vs. the four most popular iPhones, Samsung satisfaction is up to 20 points ahead of iPhone. Notable winning features are screen size, camera, and video capabilities.

Comparing all Samsung devices vs. all other android devices, Samsung has a comfortable lead in market share over competitors, accounting for around 70% of all devices in service.

Both iOS and Samsung scored lower on cost relative to other devices. Samsung had a slight edge over Apple, but for both brands it is a clear area of opportunity. When compared to other android devices, Samsung falls nearly 8 points behind their android competitors in satisfaction with value and cost.

When asked about shopping for their next device, almost 10% of iOS users said they are thinking about switching to android, while 11% of android users will consider an iPhone.

"In simple terms, approximately 1 in 10 is willing to make the switch," says Doriot. "So the fight will be on to win consumers over the holidays."

The Store Is Not Where It's At

Consumers are expressing lower satisfaction with in-store purchase and some level of dissatisfaction and confusion with the purchase process.

Once a desirable destination, the Apple Store appears to have lost some of its luster. Consumers are slightly more satisfied purchasing an android phone from a store, as opposed to an iPhone from an Apple store.

"Data supports that in-store dissatisfaction may open the door to lower cost alternatives in general," says Doriot. "Providers' offers that closely match the consumer need, at a good price and with the availability of new technology may be a winning formula this holiday season."

The Full Study

Market Force's full Wireless study will be available in late 2022, just in time for the holidays. In this study, consumers relate their experience and satisfaction with major wireless providers across the U.S. Of note, this study includes a focus on operating systems and devices that are now in the hands of consumers.

Brands and analysts can sign up to receive a summary of the findings or get a full walkthrough of results at https://www.marketforce.com/wireless-research-2022

