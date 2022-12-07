Hapbee Addresses Issuance of Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), announces a delay with regard to the filing of its Q3 financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Filings") by the filing deadline of November 29, 2022. As a result, a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (the "FFCTO") has been issued against the Company, at the request of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") issued a suspension from trading for the Company on December 6, 2022.
Before the FFCTO can be lifted, Hapbee must complete a Reinstatement Application and the Filings and submit them to the TSX Venture Exchange for review. With the Filings currently being finalized by Hapbee's management and board of directors, the Company anticipates completing the aforementioned documentation by the end of this week.
A copy of the FFCTO has been made available for review on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website. The Company expects the FFCTO to remain in place until such time as the Filings have been filed and the FFCTO is revoked.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated May 2, 2022, as well as those described in Hapbee's other disclosure documents, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.
