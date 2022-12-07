Ecotrak Releases Techtrak Mobile Application to Connect Service Technicians with Business Customers

Ecotrak's New Field Service Management Mobile App, Techtrak, Increases Technician Productivity and Customer Satisfaction In the Field

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ecotrak, the leading facility and asset management software, announced the launch of Techtrak, an asset-centric field service management mobile application, enabling Service Providers and Field Service Technicians to manage work orders, assets, create proposals, communicate with customers and invoice on-the-go.

Techtrak is the official mobile application of Ecotrak's nationwide network of over 13,000 Service Providers servicing Ecotrak's 10,000+ customers. The fast, modern, and intuitive mobile application allows Service Providers to work with customers in real-time.

"Techtrak is a win-win solution for Service Providers and the customers they serve. Among many of the benefits, Techtrak helps Service Providers scale their businesses, increase revenue, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. For Ecotrak customers, Techtrak captures service history, asset lifecycle, spend and manufacturer data leading to predictive analytics and artificial intelligence," says CEO, Matt Singer.

Techtrak features include:

Work Order Management allows technicians to manage open and pending work orders by customer.

Asset Management enables technicians to view asset level details such as service history, notes, images and attachments.

Proposals provide technicians a tool to send proposals.

Invoicing to help Service Providers get paid faster.

Map View allows Service Providers to visualize jobs on a map, view the distance, search by priority and sort by ETA.

The Techtrak mobile application is available for download to Ecotrak Service Providers on the Apple App or Google Play Stores. Ecotrak customers can utilize the application for internal tech management. Learn more at ecotrak.com.

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is the premier Facilities Management SaaS platform - revolutionizing facilities using an asset first methodology, mobile-first technology, and a data first approach. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ecotrak's mission is to empower businesses with actionable information to make better business decisions. Customers such as Inspire Brands, Flynn Restaurant Group, Texas Roadhouse and Dutch Bros save thousands per month on repairs & maintenance and increase efficiency using the platform. For more information, visit ecotrak.com.

Ecotrak Media Contact

Shawna Moore

Director of Marketing

shawna@ecotrak.com

(310) 365-7634

