CPC's MicroCNX Series Connectors Receive Top Biopharma Industry Honor

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connection technologies used in biopharmaceutical processing, today announced that its MicroCNX® Series Connectors were named a 2022 Pharma Innovation Award winner. The award recognizes advancements in product quality and manufacturing efficiency.

Ultra-compact sterile MicroCNX connectors provide biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturers with a much-needed alternative to tube welding for their small-volume closed aseptic processes. They are the industry's first aseptic connectors designed to provide a simple, efficient method of connecting tubing in small-format assemblies.

Testing indicates that making a sterile connection with the new connector is up to four times faster than an operator using a tube welder.1 MicroCNX connectors require minimal training and only three steps to make a connection. In contrast, tube welding involves a dozen or more steps. Operator challenges also include maneuvering the tube welder into position, dealing with equipment maintenance, and requiring precise technique to create a successful weld. With MicroCNX solutions, there is no risk of faulty welds, welder breakdowns, or production delays due to weld equipment downtime.

"MicroCNX connectors make sterile closed connections of very small-bore tubing in an easier, faster way than tube welding," said Troy Ostreng, Senior Product Manager for CPC's biopharmaceutical business. "It's great that both customers and the industry view MicroCNX connectors as a key innovation for bioprocessing, cell therapy and gene therapy workflows."

This most recent accolade from Pharma Manufacturing adds to others designating the MicroCNX series as a top global innovation in biopharmaceutical processing. Earlier this year, MicroCNX connectors claimed a Medicine Maker Innovation Award, which recognizes "the highest-impact pharmaceutical development and manufacturing technologies."

