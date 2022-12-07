Bulls & Apes Project LLC (B.A.P.) introduces Community Tokenization, an industry-changing initiative..

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.P., a web3 company with a vision to create a world of infinite opportunities, launched its inaugural collection on May 31, featuring an industry-first 6-Month ETH-Back Guarantee, and has defied bear market conditions by continually delivering value and building a robust community.

Bulls & Apes Project (PRNewswire)

Many NFT projects provide utility for holders of their native NFTs. Community Tokenization, on the other hand, leverages the public nature of the blockchain to provide B.A.P. utility to individuals who hold NFTs from other projects. Through this initiative B.A.P. will be rewarding holders of an ever-growing list of Tokenized Communities with their erc20 token, Methane, simply for holding NFTs from those projects.

B.A.P. plans to tokenize larger projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gutter Cat Gang and Cool Cats, but also smaller projects with thriving communities such as Bubble Gum Kids,Nonconformist Ducks, and more. Shortly after acquiring Bulls On The Block, B.A.P. tokenized that community and is already seeing great levels of adoption and engagement.

"When we started the Bulls & Apes Project we wanted to build a project we would be proud to be a member of, but we also wanted to build something bigger than ourselves and bigger than B.A.P." said Anthony Mongiello, CEO of

Bulls & Apes Project. "Community Tokenization is the next step for us to

realize our vision. We are building the web3 way, decentralized, permissionless, removing gatekeepers and intermediaries to provide opportunity to individual holders. This is web3."

A huge part of the success of B.A.P. is the robust and scalable tokenomics structure backed by their in-game utility token, Methane. B.AP. invested heavily in the technology and gamification design to provide a simple, fun, and rewarding own-to-earn model where holders receive rewards simply for holding and engaging. Additionally, B.A.P. funded five layers of audits and ongoing legal consultation to ensure a safe, secure, and sustainable framework the community can trust and rely on.

"We are proud of the tokenomic structure we have built," said Mongiello. "And now we are excited to share that structure with communities beyond our own holders. We have big plans for Methane and creating a robust environment for 100's and maybe 1000's of communities to engage with. Stay tuned for big announcements coming very very soon."

About Bulls & Apes Project:

Bulls and Apes Project (B.A.P.) is a web3 company on a mission to empower communities to create worlds where they can live their best life. They are in the business of helping community members build and retain wealth through education, tokenomics that encourage sound financial strategies, venture capital deal flow, and networking with like-minded people. B.A.P. provides top-notch art and creativity that draws consumers into their ecosystem; fun gamification, events, and media that keep consumers engaged and connected; professionalism that instills confidence in our products, ability to deliver, and dedication to consumer appreciation.

