Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces G Medical Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against G Medical Holdings Ltd ("G Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GMVD).

The investigation concerns whether G Medical violated federal securities laws.

On or around June 24, 2021, G Medical conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 3 million shares priced at $5.00. Then, on November 22, 2022, G Medical disclosed receipt of "a written notice (the 'Notice') from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum shareholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market." G Medical further stated that "the Company has 45 calendar days, or until January 6, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance." Since its IPO, G Medical's stock price has fallen more than 31%, damaging investors.

