Behring Welcomes Former USCIS Adjudicator Greg Sheehan to Its EB-5 Team

BLACKHAWK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behring Co. is proud to welcome Greg Sheehan, a former USCIS EB-5 adjudicator and licensed immigration attorney to its team as its Director of EB-5 Platform and USCIS Compliance. During Sheehan's time at USCIS, he worked directly on adjudicating investor petitions and oversaw the rollout of the new Reform and Integrity Act policy.

Sheehan was an adjudicator at IPO from 2018 to 2022 and developed extensive knowledge of this highly regulated space. He worked on Forms I-526 and I-829 for Regional Center and Direct Investments, he was on the Compliance team working on I-924 and I-924A filings and policy language and he most recently was on the initial team to roll out Form I-956. Learn more by reading Behring's announcement.

"We at Behring Co. are excited to be joined by someone with the extraordinary experience and firsthand working knowledge of USCIS and the EB-5 program as Greg," said Colin Behring, chief executive officer of Behring Co. "He will be an invaluable asset to our team and EB-5 investors."

Regarding his new role at Behring Co., Sheehan said, "The complexity of EB-5 may have walls, but the depths are bottomless. It is the intersection of all three branches of Government and a critical option for both foreign investors and domestic job creators. I look around the space and see a group that wants to get it right… I see them as a force on the leading edge of the EB-5 world because they have a forward-thinking approach… I am thrilled to be a part of this robust enterprise.""

2022 Yearend Review and 2023 Look Ahead - Live Webinar Event

This upcoming Thursday, December 8th at 2PM PST, Behring will be hosting a yearend live webinar event to introduce its newest team member, discuss the major changes to EB-5 that took place throughout 2022, what to expect for the EB-5 program in 2023, and provide EB-5 stakeholders an opportunity to ask questions to our team of EB-5 experts during a live Q&A session.

If you are interested in learning more about Sheehan and his time at USCIS, he will be speaking during the yearend live event and answering EB-5 stakeholder questions during the Q&A Session. Click Here to Register for the Event.

