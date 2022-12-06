Speranza Therapeutics Builds Regional Opioid Addiction Treatment Provider Network for Patients Seeking Detox Without Fear

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speranza Therapeutics announces 2023 plans to expand its provider network with a focus on Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. As the opioid epidemic tops record numbers annually, this region was selected because of its extremely high rates of opioid addiction and overdose.

When a person suffering from opioid use disorder (OUD) is ready to enter treatment, the first step in recovery is to stop opioid use and deal with withdrawal. S.T. Genesis is an FDA-cleared, noninvasive medical device that reduces withdrawal symptoms within 60 minutes of application. It allows patients to comfortably transition through detox and enter the next steps of recovery. By creating a regional concentration of providers, Speranza will provide faster, real-time access to its device for patients looking for a revolutionary way to deal with opioid withdrawal and start their recovery journey.

"OUD patients frequently avoid entering treatment because of the painful symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal," explains Vaughn Bell, SVP of Growth Strategy at Speranza. "Our S.T. Genesis device offers detox without fear. As more providers become trained to apply the device in a specific area, we can offer more patients a better way to detox near their home and support system."

S.T. Genesis is shown to successfully impact the following:

Onboarding of OUD patients with a greater acceptance of recovery treatment

A reduction in patients leaving treatment prematurely against medical advice

Less stress on medical staff when a patient is calm and engages in a treatment plan immediately

Speranza offers complimentary S.T. Genesis training to new providers with ongoing support during subsequent applications as needed. The device can be administered by any healthcare provider and may be used in an inpatient or outpatient setting. Interested providers should contact Speranza to learn more about the benefits of S.T. Genesis.

Accompanying its network expansion, Speranza is exploring programs with two major payers in the region. Speranza is confident that once new providers and patients experience the device's rapid results, it will help make S.T. Genesis a standard of care in opioid detox.

About Speranza Therapeutics

Founded in 2019, Speranza Therapeutics is more than a company that supplies a drug or device to a patient or physician. We provide solutions as part of a medical protocol that help to produce positive outcomes for struggling patients.

