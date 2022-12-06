The Paley Center for Media Announces the First Program Selections for the 40th Anniversary of PaleyFest

The Festival Returns to the DOLBY THEATRE in Hollywood, March 31 - April 4, 2023

PaleyFest, the William S. Paley Television Festival, announces the first program selections for its 40th anniversary in 2023 will include events celebrating Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, The Mandalorian, and Yellowstone.

The full festival lineup will be announced and advance ticket sales will begin on January 17, 2023 .

Paley Center Members receive exclusive benefits of advance ticket sales, Member discounts, and priority access to all PaleyFest events.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces its initial program selections for the 40th Anniversary of its iconic festival, PaleyFest. PaleyFest features leading talent from the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows for exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations and will take the stage at the DOLBY THEATRE in Hollywood from Friday, March 31 through Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

This year's festival will recognize an exceptional selection of defining series that are setting the bar for creative excellence in television. The first program selections revealed include ABC's Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy, Disney +'s The Mandalorian, and Paramount Network's Yellowstone.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Paley Center will announce the festival's full schedule and the stars and creative teams participating in each festival program, and advance ticket sales will begin.

The festival is made possible by Citi returning as an official sponsor, and the William S. Paley Foundation as the founding benefactor.

"We are thrilled to announce the first selections for the 40th anniversary of PaleyFest," said Maureen J. Reidy, The Paley Center for Media's President and CEO. "PaleyFest features the leading talent and creative minds from today's top TV shows, and we are delighted to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with our Members and passionate TV fans. We thank our friends at Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their continued support of this iconic festival as it enters its 40th anniversary of celebrating the best of television."

"We are honored to be invited to this year's PaleyFest. It will be great seeing our incredible fans in person and talking all things Yellowstone," said Yellowstone Executive Producer David Glasser.

The Paley Center Member community receives a Members-Only discount on festival tickets, presale access, and year-round benefits for Paley programs and events. To become a Paley Member, please join at paleycenter.org/join-us . Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will have access to advance ticket sales from January 17-19, 2023 as follows:

Paley Center's President's Circle, Patron Circle (Silver, Gold, Platinum), Partner Members, and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting on Tuesday, January 17 at 9:00 am PT ;

Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members can access tickets on Thursday, January 19 at 9:00 am PT .

The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 am PT , available until tickets sell out.

About PaleyFest

PaleyFest is the nation's original and longest-running festival celebrating creative excellence in television. Throughout the decades, PaleyFest has celebrated the most acclaimed and impactful shows and stars including Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, and the casts and creative teams behind The Sopranos, The Simpsons , The West Wing, black-ish, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outlander, and Stranger Things, among countless more.

While television fans eagerly await the start of PaleyFest, they will have the opportunity to relive some of PaleyFest's best moments on the Paley Center's YouTube channel . Some memorable highlights include conversations with the casts from Lost, The Golden Girls, The Big Bang Theory, and many more.

PaleyFest supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

Schedule

The Paley Center will announce the festival's full schedule and the participating casts and creative teams on January 17, 2023. For more updates on the complete list of programming for the 40th Anniversary, please visit paleyfest.org , our Facebook page or follow @PaleyCenter on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn .

Location

DOLBY THEATRE

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

Paley Membership

Become a Member today and receive advance ticket access and discounts to PaleyFest. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us

Covid-19 Health and Safety Measures

For updated COVID protocols, please visit: https://dolbytheatre.com/guest/covid-19-policies/

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

