NYC's Leader in Waste Collection Services, Filco Carting, Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

RPR to elevate awareness of this legacy brand with 112 years of history that is now one of the largest recycling and waste firms in North America
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading provider of waste collection services in the greater New York City area, Filco Carting, announced today it retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record. Under the visionary, fourth-generation leadership of CEO Domenic Monopoli, Filco Carting has grown from a modest "mom-and-pop shop" into one of the largest recycling and waste firms in North America.
Filco Carting hired RPR to tell the story of how Mr. Monopoli led the company's 6X revenue growth in annual sales between 1999-2021 and promote the company's recent honor of being named among the Top 50 largest recycling and waste firms by Waste360, based on its 2021 revenue.
About Rubenstein Public Relations
Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.
About Filco Carting
Filco Carting is the definitive leader in commercial waste collection services throughout the greater New York City metro area, with more than 111 years of experience as a family-owned and -operated business. Proudly servicing more than 5,000 commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional firms, Filco Carting provides the most comprehensive services in the market. Offering everything from dumpster rentals and waste collection to recycling and waste management services, the company remains committed to serving New Yorkers, as well as to the health and safety of its team members and customers. Recently named to Waste360's Top 50 list for the largest recycling and waste firms in North America, Filco Carting is licensed by the NYC Business Integrity Commission, BIC #390, and is dedicated to maintaining the highest environmental and safety standards. For more information, visit: www.filcocarting.com.
