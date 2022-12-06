Mosaic Teams Up With Aeropay to Provide Cannabis Dispensaries Access to New, Fully Integrated Digital Customer Experience Tools

Mosaic and Aeropay offer seamless online stores and branded app creation for cannabis retailers

CHICAGO and BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, and Mosaic, the new all-in-one eCommerce platform, have announced an integration partnership enabling cannabis retailers and multi-state operators to create online stores and branded app experiences with contactless payments. The partnership includes integration of Aeropay's compliant payment solutions with Mosaic's digital customer experience tools for dispensaries.

Aeropay logo (PRNewswire)

Built to boost and grow dispensary finances, Mosaic allows cannabis retailers to fully express the look and feel of their brand while offering loyalty rewards programs and seamless payments for customers. Mosaic's digital experience platform supports the entire customer digital lifecycle with powerful marketing and analytics tools and provides cannabis consumers with the same quality of shopping experiences seen in more mature industries. Mosaic's digital customer platform allows dispensaries to create their own branded app and online store all in one place. Operators can take advantage of several features in the digital storefront including showcasing products in rich detail and positioning top-selling products more prominently. With Mosaic, dispensaries can fully control their brand, data and digital storefront while offering unique customer experiences and leveraging integrations to technologies like Aeropay, to boost sales and ROI.

"Every consumer's last great purchasing experience becomes the minimum expectation everywhere. We are closing that gap for dispensaries so they can provide better shopping experiences and succeed in the ever-growing, competitive cannabis market," said Jack Blaeser, Co-Founder and CEO of Mosaic. "We're excited to partner with Aeropay, a trusted leader in compliant payments, and offer cannabis retailers the digital customer tools to scale their markets. Retailers using Mosaic and Aeropay have seen a 20% increase in shopping cart size, 30% increase in sales, and 5x the average ROI."

"Mosaic is providing consumers of cannabis the same first-rate shopping experiences as seen in mainstream industries. This integration with Aeropay offers cannabis retailers the ability to accept compliant digital payments for online orders and drive loyalty while boosting sales and ROI," said Daniel Muller, CEO and founder of Aeropay. "We're excited to announce this partnership which will create a new set of advanced payment tools for dispensaries and operators to scale in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Aeropay is a proven digital payments partner providing solutions that enhance the cannabis industry as a whole."

As consumers shift from shopping in the storefront to buying cannabis products online, creating an online brand experience that replicates the in-store experience is crucial. Aeropay allows customers to pay online by simply linking their bank account in checkout.g. Bank-to-bank ACH payment processing via Aeropay is fee-free, simplifying the payment experience for merchants and customers.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a financial technology company providing alternative payment processing solutions to state-legal cannabis businesses. With Aeropay, cannabis businesses can offer a compliant and contactless digital payment option to their customers. Aeropay has sought regulatory compliance in every state that it operates. For more information, visit www.aeropay.com or email hello@aeropay.com

About Mosaic

Mosaic is an all-in-one eCommerce, app and loyalty rewards platform, helping dispensaries, MSOs and Brands build their brand, increase sales, and engage their customers with a better customer experience. For more information visit www.mosaic.green or email hello@mosaic.green.

