Marin's ProMortgage Celebrates 25 Years!

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Rafael-based ProMortgage had another banner year in 2021 as Marin County's top Mortgage Brokerage Firm as measured by closed loan volume and they are on pace to repeat in 2022 as they celebrate 25 years of service to Bay Area home buyers and investors. Co-founders Brenda Cantu and Eddy Rubinstein, along with Eddy's son, David, have weathered the many ups and downs of the mortgage marketplace. The celebration of their 25 years in business speaks to ProMortgage's laser focus on their customers, and their individualizing approach to fitting each borrower's specific needs and desired outcomes.

ProMortgage (known in the industry as Pro) is marking their 25th Anniversary with a refreshed logo, an update to promortgage.com, and a new tag line which speaks to their core value proposition: "Everything the Big Banks Offer and Everything They Can't."

Expanding on the new tagline, Cantu explains that "industry consolidation and the subsequent creation of mega-banks has led to a lending eco-system that demands high volume and highly standardized loan underwriting. As a result, customization and individual attention are not the focus of the big banks, which in-turn creates a tremendous opportunity for the concierge-level experience Pro delivers for our customers". David Rubinstein added, "many Bay Area borrowers have sophisticated financial situations which require a lending partner experienced with qualifying clients that may not fit the traditional big-bank criteria. Our commitment to individualized service, combined with Pro's access to dozens of lenders and literally hundreds of loan products, is the reason ProMortgage is the #1 mortgage brokerage in the county".

As engaged members of the community, the 15-member ProMortgage team live, raise their families, have personal ties to local schools and religious institutions, and of course, are proud to serve many of the most-loved local business owners in Marin. After celebrating the 25th anniversary of their award-winning restaurant, Insalata's, owners Heidi and Mark Krahling remarked: "What an absolute pleasure to work with such an outstanding company, Brenda and her team of experts always guide us expertly through the whole process. Congratulations on 25 years. A real milestone that few can achieve."

ProMortgage has also developed a stellar reputation with the realtor community, and prominent Marin broker, Bill Johnson of Coldwell Banker, had this to say about Pro: "The key to a smooth purchase or sale? It's all about the financing. In today's competitive housing market my customers require a mortgage partner who offers expert-level guidance, access to the top lenders, and the ability to navigate the financing industry's complexities to close the loan on time. I refer my clients to ProMortgage every time, every deal."

As they reflect on 25 great years, Cantu and Rubinstein are quick to express their gratitude to their team of expert loan officers and staff and invite industry professionals to consider joining the ProMortgage team as the Marin IJ's "Best of Marin" perennial winner looks to continue to grow and thrive in service to borrowers in Marin County and the greater Bay Area.

Lastly, and most importantly, the ProMortgage family thanks their loyal customers for their business, trust, and support.

