InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Sport Helmet (HOF-270)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a former football player, there were times I had a visor on in a game but didn't need it and it became a distraction. I thought there should be a way to use the visor when needed and put it away when you don't," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the SAFE SPEED. My unique design could help to prevent concussions and other injuries. Also, it includes the luxury of a retractable visor that slides down and slides up in a second."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective helmet with a retractable visor for athletes. In doing so, it would absorb and diffuse heavy impact. As a result, it protects against concussions and other head- and neck-related trauma/injuries. It also protects a player's face and eyes. The invention features an innovative and unique design that is easy to wear, use and retract so it is ideal for athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

